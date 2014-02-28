CAPE TOWN Feb 28 A try four minutes from time by loose-foward Deon Fourie handed South Africa's Stormers a 19-18 victory over the Wellington Hurricanes from New Zealand in a Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Friday.

Fourie was a late replacement in the starting line-up after Schalk Burger pulled out shortly before the start of the match with a groin problem, but proved the hero as he barged over the line late on.

Flyhalf Demetri Catrakilis kept his nerve to put over the conversion from a tight angle and kicked four penalties as the Stormers picked up their first win of the season.

First-half tries from Julian Savea and Cory Jane looked like giving the Hurricanes the win before Fourie's late heroics. Beauden Barrett converted one of those and added two penalties.

The home side's line-out had been poor all evening but when they put the ball into the corner five yards from the Hurricanes line from a penalty late on, they won the set-piece and drove the Hurricanes before Fourie took the ball to ground.

Both sides lost their season openers last weekend. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)