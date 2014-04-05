CAPE TOWN, April 5 New South Wales Waratahs ended an eight-year wait for victory in Cape Town with a deserved 22-11 Super Rugby win over the hapless Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

The Australian side moved into the wildcard places with the victory, achieved via a first-half opportunist try from scrumhalf Nick Phipps after the ball broke to him from a scrum.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley converted and added three penalties to go with two more from fullback Kurtley Beale as the tourists dominated territory and drew the home side into costly errors.

The Stormers, bottom of the Super Rugby standings with just a single win from seven matches, briefly led when winger Kobus van Wyk scored a try in the first half, but wastefully kicked away possession when they had opportunities to add to their single score.