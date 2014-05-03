CAPE TOWN May 3 Prop Frans Malherbe waited 40 matches for a Super Rugby try then got two in the opening half hour as the Stormers hurt the Otago Highlanders' playoff hopes with a 29-28 win at Newlands on Saturday.

Malherbe's double was followed by a third from centre-turned-wing Damian de Allende, before another prop, Oliver Kebble, also broke his Super Rugby duck when he barged over early in the second half.

Flyhalf Kurt Colman kicked three conversions and Peter Grant added the winning penalty 15 minutes from the end in a game the South African side dominated in terms of territory and possession.

The Highlanders' tries came through scrumhalf Aaron Smith, wing Trent Renata, fullback Ben Smith and centre Malakai Fekitoa, with flyhalf Lima Sopoaga kicking two conversions for the New Zealanders before being forced off with injury and Renata added two more. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Rex Gowar)