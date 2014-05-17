CAPE TOWN May 17 The Stormers beat Australia's Western Force 24-8 at Newlands on Saturday to move off the bottom of the Super Rugby standings with their fourth win of the season.

The home side had to endure a nervy finish after having two players sin binned during the final 15 minutes, offering the Force a chance to launch an unlikely comeback.

Matt Hodgson's try with nine minutes remaining put the home fans on edge but stout defending and handling errors from the Force meant the opportunity was lost.

The Stormers' Juan de Jongh scored the opening try before the hosts extended their lead to 17-3 at the break after they were awarded a penalty try just before halftime.

A Ruan Botha try after the restart helped extend the lead to 21 points, before their poor discipline left them vulnerable to the fightback. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)