CAPE TOWN May 24 The Stormers recorded the first shutout of the Super Rugby season as they ran in four tries to comfortably beat the Cheetahs 33-0 at Newlands on Saturday.

Despite the withdrawal of captain Jean de Villiers with a knee injury before kick off, the Stormers took four minutes to open the scoring when hooker Deon Fourie touched down after an impressive rolling maul.

Centre Kobus van Wyk, who came on as replacement for Springbok skipper De Villiers, added a second try six minutes before halftime as the Stormers took a 15-0 lead into the break.

Veteran flanker Schalk Burger went off injured during the interval with a neck problem and his replacement, Siya Kolisi, scored the third try before a defensive lapse allowed Sailosi Tagicakibau to add a bonus point.

Victory for the Stormers means they jump up two places to third in the standings but are still short of the playoff spots.