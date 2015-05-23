CAPE TOWN May 23 A 31-15 home victory for the Stormers over the Rebels at Newlands on Saturday took them back to the top of the South African conference in the Super Rugby standings.

After a week off the Stormers had hoped for a more dominant performance but missed out on a bonus point, though their four-point haul was enough to move to 38 points ahead of the Lions, who had temporarily been on top.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende scored the game's first try after 23 minutes to put the home team ahead but the Melbourne-based Rebels, who have been unpredictable in the competition this season, scored five minutes later when centre Dominic Shipperley dotted down in the corner.

The Stormers had just a six-point lead before Dillyn Leyds intercepted a loose ball and extended the Cape Town side's advantage to 18-7 at halftime.

Winger Leyds went over after Duane Vermuelen had peeled off a surging scrum to set him up for his second try soon after halftime.

Still, the Rebels continued to seek to play expansive rugby and got a deserved reward when Tom English scored with 55 minutes to reduce the deficit. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Douglas Beattie)