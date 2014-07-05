CAPE TOWN, July 5 Fullback Jaco Taute notched the only try as the Stormers beat the Bulls 16-0 in an all-South African tussle at Newlands on Saturday to wreck their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

The fourth victory in a row for the Cape Town-based team ended any chance of triple champions Bulls breaking into the playoff positions with one round of matches to go.

The Stormers, who remarkably have conceded just three points in three Super Rugby games against fellow South African sides this season, scored all their points in the first half.

Flyhalf Kurt Coleman booted a conversion and three penalties as the Stormers remained 11th in the standings, one place and a single point behind the Bulls. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)