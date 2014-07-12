CAPE TOWN, July 12 Flyhalf Frans Steyn booted 19 points as South Africa's Sharks defeated compatriots the Stormers 34-10 in their Super Rugby clash at Newlands on Saturday but failed to claim an automatic semifinal spot.

The Sharks needed to win with a four-try bonus point and a 35-point winning margin to overhaul New Zealand's Canterbury Crusaders in second place and book a home semifinal.

However they finished the regular season third and will host the Otago Highlanders in a qualifier next weekend.

Centre Paul Jordaan, wing Sibusiso Sithole and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer scored the Sharks' tries, with Steyn adding two conversions and five penalties.

The Stormers had plenty of ball and territory but failed to take their chances, with flanker Nizaam Carr scoring their only try and flyhalf Kurt Coleman converting and adding a penalty. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Josh Reich)