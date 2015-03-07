CAPE TOWN, March 7 The Stormers extended their unbeaten run to go to the top of the Super Rugby standings with a hard-fought 29-13 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

Fly-half Demetri Catrakilis kicked 14 points while winger John-Ben Kotze burst over for the home side's first try. A penalty try in the second half after intense pressure on the Sharks defence sealed the home win at Newlands.

Half-back Pat Lambie scored the Sharks' points, including a try in the 25th minute when he raced over after some quick thinking.

But the visitors were largely outplayed as the Stormers posted their fourth win of the competition and moved to 16 points, ahead of the Brumbies in the standings. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)