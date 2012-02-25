Rugby-Howley backs North to point Wales in right direction
CARDIFF, Feb 23 Wales are looking to the return of George North to their backline to spur Six Nations success when they take on Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN, Feb. 25 Stormers beat the Wellington Hurricanes 39-26 (halftime 23-16) in a Super Rugby match at Newlands on Saturday.
Scorers:
Stormers - Tries: Gio Aplon, Siya Kolisi, Penalty try; Conversions: Joe Pietersen (3); Penalties: Pietersen (5); Drop goal: Gary van Aswegen.
Wellington Hurricanes - Tries: Tim Bateman, Beauden Barrett; Conversions: Barrett (2); Penalties: Barrett (4).
DUBLIN, Feb 23 Fit again, Ireland flyhalf Johnny Sexton returns to the side for Saturday's visit of France as coach Joe Schmidt picked from a near full strength squad in a bid to stay in contention for the Six Nations title.
LONDON, Feb 23 Flanker John Barclay will captain Scotland for the first time in seven years in their Six Nations clash with Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday, taking over from injured scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw.