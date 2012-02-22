Rugby-Scotland captain Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations
Feb 15 Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations matches after damaging ankle ligaments, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) said on Wednesday.
Feb 23 (Reuters)- Factbox on the 15 teams in the southern hemisphere's annual provincial Super Rugby competition: - - - - AUSTRALIA - - - - QUEENSLAND REDS (Brisbane) Coach: Ewen McKenzie (third year) Captain: James Horwill Last year: Champions (W-13, L-3; 66 pts) Best performance: Champions (2011) - - NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS (Sydney) Coach: Michael Foley (first year) Captain: Rocky Elsom Last year: Playoffs (W-10, L-6; 57pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2005, 2008) - - WESTERN FORCE (Perth) Coach: Richard Graham (second year) Captain: David Pocock Last year: 12th (W-5, L-9, D-2; 37 pts) Best performance: Seventh (2007) - - ACT BRUMBIES (Canberra) Coach: Jake White (first year) Captain: Ben Mowen Last year: 13th (W-4, L-11, D-1; 33 pts) Best performance: Champions (2001, 2004) - - MELBOURNE REBELS (Melbourne) Coach: Damien Hill (first year) Captain: Stirling Mortlock Last year: 15th (W-3, L-13; 24 points) Best performance: 15th (2011) - - - - NEW ZEALAND - - - - CANTERBURY CRUSADERS (Christchurch) Coach: Todd Blackadder (fourth year) Captain: Richie McCaw Last year: Runner-up (W-11, L-4, D-1; 61 pts) Best performance: Champions (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008) - - AUCKLAND BLUES (Auckland) Coach: Pat Lam (fourth year) Captain: Keven Mealamu Last year: Semi-finals (W-10, L-5, D-1; 60 pts) Best performance: Champions (1996, 1997, 2003) - - OTAGO HIGHLANDERS (Dunedin) Coach: Jamie Joseph (second year) Captain: Jamie Mackintosh Last year's finish: eighth (W-8, L-8; 45 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (1999) - - WELLINGTON HURRICANES (Wellington) Coach: Mark Hammett (second year) Captain: Conrad Smith Last year: Ninth (W-5, L-9, D-2; 42 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2006) - - WAIKATO CHIEFS (Hamilton) Coach: Dave Rennie (first year) Captains: Liam Messam and Craig Clarke Last year: 10th (W-6, L-9, D-1; 40 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2009) - - - - SOUTH AFRICA - - - - STORMERS (Cape Town) Coach: Allister Coetzee (fifth year) Captain: Schalk Burger Last year: Semi-finals (W-12, L-4; 63 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2010) - - SHARKS (Durban) Coach: John Plumtree (fourth year) Captain: Keegan Daniel Last year: Playoffs (W-10, L-5, D-1; 57 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (1996, 2001, 2007) - - BULLS (Pretoria) Coach: Frans Ludeke (fifth year) Captain: Pierre Spies Last year: Seventh (W-10, L-6; 54 pts) Best performance: Champions (2007, 2009, 2010) - - CHEETAHS (Bloemfontein) Coach: Naka Drotske (sixth year) Captain: Juan Smith Last year: 11th (W-5, L-11; 40 pts) Best performance: 10th (2006, 2010) - - LIONS (Johannesburg) Coach: John Mitchell (second year) Captain: Doppies La Grange Last year: 14th (W-3, L-12, D-1; 29 pts) Best performance: Semi-finals (2000, 2001) - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury, editing by Patrick Johnston)
* Believes soccer team needs to replicate rugby team's mindset (Writes through with new quotes)
LONDON, Feb 14 England's George Ford will leave Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international fly-half Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.