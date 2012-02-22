Feb 23 (Reuters)- Factbox on the 15 teams in the southern hemisphere's annual provincial Super Rugby competition: - - - - AUSTRALIA - - - - QUEENSLAND REDS (Brisbane) Coach: Ewen McKenzie (third year) Captain: James Horwill Last year: Champions (W-13, L-3; 66 pts) Best performance: Champions (2011) - - NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS (Sydney) Coach: Michael Foley (first year) Captain: Rocky Elsom Last year: Playoffs (W-10, L-6; 57pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2005, 2008) - - WESTERN FORCE (Perth) Coach: Richard Graham (second year) Captain: David Pocock Last year: 12th (W-5, L-9, D-2; 37 pts) Best performance: Seventh (2007) - - ACT BRUMBIES (Canberra) Coach: Jake White (first year) Captain: Ben Mowen Last year: 13th (W-4, L-11, D-1; 33 pts) Best performance: Champions (2001, 2004) - - MELBOURNE REBELS (Melbourne) Coach: Damien Hill (first year) Captain: Stirling Mortlock Last year: 15th (W-3, L-13; 24 points) Best performance: 15th (2011) - - - - NEW ZEALAND - - - - CANTERBURY CRUSADERS (Christchurch) Coach: Todd Blackadder (fourth year) Captain: Richie McCaw Last year: Runner-up (W-11, L-4, D-1; 61 pts) Best performance: Champions (1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008) - - AUCKLAND BLUES (Auckland) Coach: Pat Lam (fourth year) Captain: Keven Mealamu Last year: Semi-finals (W-10, L-5, D-1; 60 pts) Best performance: Champions (1996, 1997, 2003) - - OTAGO HIGHLANDERS (Dunedin) Coach: Jamie Joseph (second year) Captain: Jamie Mackintosh Last year's finish: eighth (W-8, L-8; 45 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (1999) - - WELLINGTON HURRICANES (Wellington) Coach: Mark Hammett (second year) Captain: Conrad Smith Last year: Ninth (W-5, L-9, D-2; 42 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2006) - - WAIKATO CHIEFS (Hamilton) Coach: Dave Rennie (first year) Captains: Liam Messam and Craig Clarke Last year: 10th (W-6, L-9, D-1; 40 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2009) - - - - SOUTH AFRICA - - - - STORMERS (Cape Town) Coach: Allister Coetzee (fifth year) Captain: Schalk Burger Last year: Semi-finals (W-12, L-4; 63 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (2010) - - SHARKS (Durban) Coach: John Plumtree (fourth year) Captain: Keegan Daniel Last year: Playoffs (W-10, L-5, D-1; 57 pts) Best performance: Runner-up (1996, 2001, 2007) - - BULLS (Pretoria) Coach: Frans Ludeke (fifth year) Captain: Pierre Spies Last year: Seventh (W-10, L-6; 54 pts) Best performance: Champions (2007, 2009, 2010) - - CHEETAHS (Bloemfontein) Coach: Naka Drotske (sixth year) Captain: Juan Smith Last year: 11th (W-5, L-11; 40 pts) Best performance: 10th (2006, 2010) - - LIONS (Johannesburg) Coach: John Mitchell (second year) Captain: Doppies La Grange Last year: 14th (W-3, L-12, D-1; 29 pts) Best performance: Semi-finals (2000, 2001) - - (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney and Greg Stutchbury, editing by Patrick Johnston)