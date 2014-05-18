May 18 Queensland Reds captain James Horwill has criticised the growing influence of television officials on the game after a controversial decision ensured his side lost their sixth successive Super Rugby match on Saturday.

Reds forward Ed O'Donoghue was sent off for eye gouging in the last minute of his side's 30-27 loss to the Melbourne Rebels, but only after television official Steve Lescinski told referee Steve Walsh to review the incident after play had moved downfield.

"In the end, once again we were robbed by a stupid refereeing decision," a furious Horwill said in a televised interview after Rebels fullback Jason Woodward kicked the penalty to seal victory.

"I have played more than 150 games of professional rugby and I have never ever ever seen that happen before - ever," Horwill later told reporters.

"It's getting beyond a joke. It's ruining the spectacle that Super Rugby is.

"Super Rugby has always been about expansive rugby but it's going out of the game because too much of the game is being slowed down to look back (at incidents)."

Horwill was particularly incensed that Lescinski had intervened after Walsh had already dealt with the confrontation between O'Donoghue and Rebels captain Scott Higginbotham that had occurred in the Reds' territory.

Walsh penalised Rebels flanker Sean McMahon for joining the confrontation and the Reds were on attack when Lescinski asked Walsh to take another look at the incident, though the New Zealander appeared perplexed as to why he had been drawn back to it after play had moved on.

Television replays showed O'Donoghue appearing to make contact with Higginbotham's eyes and Walsh took the advice of Lescinski to issue a red card.

Woodward then slotted the resulting penalty to give the Melbourne side the 30-27 win and first victory over the Reds in Super Rugby.

Horwill said he felt that O'Donoghue had been reacting to being headbutted by Higginbotham but had not intended to make contact with his eyes.

"You should judge on both (incidents) or you shouldn't judge on either," he said. "Higgers hasn't got a scratch on him.

"From my experiences of eye-gouging there is a mark."

O'Donoghue's red card was not the only one issued following the intervention of the television official on Saturday. Sharks flanker Jean Desyel was also sent off for stamping on the face of Canterbury Crusaders' Jordan Taufua in Christchurch.

The 29-year-old Deysel was banished after referee Rohan Hoffman had been alerted to a possible off-the-ball incident he had not seen.

Television showed Taufua in the background lying prone and holding his jaw while play carried on in front of him.

Footage showed Deysel stamped on Taufua's face, which prompted Hoffman to send him off.

Both players face a judicial hearing.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)