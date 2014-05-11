May 11 Wallabies winger Joe Tomane will miss Australia's three-test series against France next month after fracturing his cheekbone in ACT Brumbies' 16-9 Super Rugby victory over the visiting Sharks on Saturday.

The 24-year-old flyer clashed heads with team mate Ben Alexander at the Canberra Stadium and is likely to be out of action for at least two months.

"It's not displaced too badly," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham told Australian Associated Press (AAP). "At this stage it doesn't need surgery. But we're not 100 percent (sure)."

The Brumbies, having cemented their place at the top of the Australian conference after clinching the attritional kicking contest, are hopeful Tomane will return in time for the playoffs. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)