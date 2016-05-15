MELBOURNE May 15 Wallabies utility back Kurtley Beale will miss the three-test series against England in June and be sidelined for up to six months with a serious knee injury sustained during Super Rugby, his New South Wales Waratahs team said on Sunday.

"Beale is likely to be sidelined for four to six months with scans revealing his patella tendon has torn from his patella," the team said.

"The result is the best possible prognosis given the tendon remains intact, requiring less invasive surgery, and that the injury is isolated with no other damage to the knee." (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)