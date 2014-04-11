MELBOURNE, April 12 The Australian Rugby Union has taken the extraordinary step of pulling Israel Folau from the New South Wales Waratahs' match against Western Force later on Saturday, overruling the Sydney-based team's medical advice on their explosive fullback.

Waratahs coach Michael Cheika recalled Folau to the starting side for the Perth clash after the 25-year-old missed two weeks to recover from a throat injury.

The decision to withdraw Folau was made by the ARU's chief medical officer Warren McDonald, the union said in a statement posted on the Waratahs' website (www.waratahs.com.au) on Saturday.

"Advice from our medical specialists is that Israel's throat injury hasn't healed to the point where it's in his best interests to return to play tomorrow night," McDonald said in the statement.

"This is a player welfare issue, which has been the focus of all medical staff involved in this difficult decision, and we'll continue to work on the plan for his return as soon as possible."

The ARU said McDonald took "all medical advice" into consideration, including from external specialists.

The Waratahs said Cheika would reassess his options before reissuing a starting 15. They were unavailable for further comment when contacted early on Saturday.

The sensational decision robs the Waratahs of a player who has scored eight tries in four matches this season and is certain to infuriate the Sydney-based team, who face a tough match against a team riding a four-match winning streak.

The decision also underlines Folau's status as Australian rugby's most prized asset, as both a proven match-winner at international level and pin-up boy for a football code struggling for relevance in Australia's saturated sports market.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)