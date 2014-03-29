MELBOURNE, March 29 Try-scoring machine Israel Folau has flown to South Africa to join up with the New South Wales Waratahs camp but rates himself only half a chance to play the Stormers next week as he recovers from a throat injury.

The explosive fullback, who has set the southern hemisphere competition alight this season with eight tries in four matches, is set to miss the Waratahs' clash against the high-flying Sharks in Durban on Saturday after sustaining a crack in his throat cartilage against the Melbourne Rebels last week.

Folau said he had been eating ice cubes to try to settle the swelling in his throat but was still a doubt to play in Cape Town next week.

"I'm happy that I get to join the team and start training again," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Folau as saying at Sydney airport on Saturday.

"I've just been eating a lot of ice cubes to get the swelling down, it's helped a lot.

"I'm still a 50-50 chance," Folau added of playing the Stormers. "I'll make a call as the week goes on, depending how the throat feels.

"So if I'm 50-50, I won't put the boots on. I will just let it heal.

"It's more the risk that it could get another knock there again, and potentially get the same injury or even worse."

Jono Lance has taken Folau's spot at fullback for the blockbuster clash in Durban, where the Waratahs can snatch top spot from the Sharks with victory.

