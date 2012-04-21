April 21 Former Australia captain Rocky Elsom
made his long-awaited return to the New South Wales Waratahs
side in a 30-21 home win over the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday.
Elsom came off the bench in the 65th minute to make his
first appearance for the Waratahs in his second spell after
missing the start of the season with a hamstring injury.
However, the powerful flanker's appearance came as the
Waratahs fell into defensive mode to protect a lead, a common
fault this year, as they squandered a 30-7 advantage to make it
a nervous last few minutes as the Rebels sniffed an unlikely
win. The home side clung on to record their fourth win from
eight games this year and move top of the Australian Conference.
"We started very well and strung a few good phases together
but I think in that second half we let it get away from us, too
many penalties again," Waratahs captain Benn Robinson said in a
pitchside interview.
The Waratahs were quick out of the blocks and opened the
scoring with a try after 26 seconds. Having recovered their
kickoff, they progressed forward and a neat handling move
involving several backs and forwards set fullback Bernard Foley
clear to cross the line
Scrumhalf Brendan McKibbin converted and added another three
penalties in the first half as the Waratahs bossed the game
against a Rebels side who were guilty of numerous handling
errors.
The Rebels did show some positive signs in the first period
and they came up with a 23rd-minute try when hooker Ged Robinson
completed the easy job of touching down after his forwards had
caught a lineout and driven over the line.
Wallaby utility back James O'Connor kicked the tricky
conversion from the touchline as the Rebels went in 16-7 down at
halftime.
The Rebels were again slow to start the second period and
Waratahs hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau scored a clever try in the
corner in the 47th minute after exchanging close-range passes
with number eight Wycliff Palu off a lineout for the home side.
Another try came 10 minutes later after a period of heavy
Waratahs pressure with centre Rob Horne crashing over after 13
phases. Horne was sent to the sin bin shortly after for a clumsy
spear tackle.
The Rebels exploited the space created by Horne's absence to
score their second try through replacement Tim Davidson, which
fullback Kurtley Beale converted after taking over the kicking
when O'Connor was forced from the field with injury.
Beale then sucked in two defenders before feeding a pass to
winger Lachlan Mitchell to cross for the Rebels' third try with
six minutes left but that was as close as the visitors would get
as they slumped to their sixth loss in eight games this year.
"It was a very slow start from us, but we seemed to pick it
up towards the end of the first and then went to sleep at the
start of the second," Rebels captain Gareth Delve bemoaned.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by John
Mehaffey)