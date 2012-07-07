July 7 The ACT Brumbies snapped a 10-year losing streak in Sydney to overhaul the New South Wales Waratahs 19-15 on Saturday, boosting their hopes of sealing a place in Super Rugby's post-season finals series.

The Waratahs led by six points heading into the final quarter, but a 61st-minute try from Brumbies winger Henry Speight and a Jesse Mogg penalty eased the pressure, with the visitors' hard-working defence keeping the home side scoreless until the final whistle.

The result saw the Brumbies retain a five-point lead over the Queensland Reds in the race for the Australian conference.

The Canberra club should seal the title in the final round next week when they return home to face the lowly Blues.

Berrick Barnes was one of the few bright spots of a disappointing night for the Waratahs, setting up their first try, scored by barnstorming hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau with a quick tap from a penalty in the 31st minute.

However, the hosts were made to pay for indiscipline, and allowed three penalty goals that saw the Brumbies go in at halftime with a 9-5 lead.

Barnes span out of two tackles and collided with one of the upright posts before slamming the ball over the line in the 57th minute to put the Waratahs 13-9 in front.

The Brumbies responded four minutes later with fly-half Holmes hurling a long ball wide to Speight, who danced around a tackler on the right touchline and cantered over near the right corner.

Mogg, from 35 metres out on a tight angle, curled his penalty kick back just enough to give the hosts a four-point break in the 64th minute, defiantly defended by the Brumbies defence.

"It wasn't exactly the victory we were after... but there's quality across that (Waratahs) pack," Brumbies captain Ben Mowen said in a pitchside interview.

"I'm really proud of these guys, we keep breaking these hoodoos... I thought our defence was much improved from the week before.

"It's good now, because we can say one game (to go) and then finals."

The winners of each of the Australian, New Zealand and South Africa conferences automatically qualify for the playoffs of the southern hemisphere provincial competition, while the next best three in the overall standings also go through. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Matt Barker)