July 7 The ACT Brumbies snapped a 10-year losing
streak in Sydney to overhaul the New South Wales Waratahs 19-15
on Saturday, boosting their hopes of sealing a place in Super
Rugby's post-season finals series.
The Waratahs led by six points heading into the final
quarter, but a 61st-minute try from Brumbies winger Henry
Speight and a Jesse Mogg penalty eased the pressure, with the
visitors' hard-working defence keeping the home side scoreless
until the final whistle.
The result saw the Brumbies retain a five-point lead over
the Queensland Reds in the race for the Australian conference.
The Canberra club should seal the title in the final round
next week when they return home to face the lowly Blues.
Berrick Barnes was one of the few bright spots of a
disappointing night for the Waratahs, setting up their first
try, scored by barnstorming hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau with a
quick tap from a penalty in the 31st minute.
However, the hosts were made to pay for indiscipline, and
allowed three penalty goals that saw the Brumbies go in at
halftime with a 9-5 lead.
Barnes span out of two tackles and collided with one of the
upright posts before slamming the ball over the line in the 57th
minute to put the Waratahs 13-9 in front.
The Brumbies responded four minutes later with fly-half
Holmes hurling a long ball wide to Speight, who danced around a
tackler on the right touchline and cantered over near the right
corner.
Mogg, from 35 metres out on a tight angle, curled his
penalty kick back just enough to give the hosts a four-point
break in the 64th minute, defiantly defended by the Brumbies
defence.
"It wasn't exactly the victory we were after... but there's
quality across that (Waratahs) pack," Brumbies captain Ben Mowen
said in a pitchside interview.
"I'm really proud of these guys, we keep breaking these
hoodoos... I thought our defence was much improved from the week
before.
"It's good now, because we can say one game (to go) and then
finals."
The winners of each of the Australian, New Zealand and South
Africa conferences automatically qualify for the playoffs of the
southern hemisphere provincial competition, while the next best
three in the overall standings also go through.
