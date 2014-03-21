SYDNEY, March 21 Isreal Folau scored a brace to take his tally to eight tries in four Super Rugby matches this season and help the New South Wales Waratahs beat the Melbourne Rebels 32-8 at Sydney Football Stadium on Friday.

Rebounding from their 28-23 loss to the ACT Brumbies last week, the Waratahs secured their third bonus point victory of the season when fullback Folau cantered over the line after a searing break from centre Kurtley Beale six minutes from time.

The other tries for the home side came from wingers Alofa Alofa and Peter Betham, while flyhalf Bernard Foley added 12 points with his boot to send the Waratahs off on tour to South Africa with a spring in their step.

Rebels skipper and number eight Scott Higginbotham crashed over from close range for the only try for the visitors, who trailed 11-8 at halftime but were held scoreless after the break. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)