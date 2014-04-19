April 19 Israel Folau marked his return from a three-week injury layoff with a try in the opening minute as the New South Wales Waratahs ended their eight-year losing streak against the Bulls with a 19-12 win in Sydney on Saturday.

The fullback, who had been out with a throat problem, took less than 30 seconds to score his ninth try of the season, picking up an inside pass from Adam Ashley-Cooper to cross under the posts.

Bernard Foley also contributed 14 points with the boot as the much-needed victory, after two defeats in their previous three starts, lifted the Waratahs into second place in the Australian conference behind the Brumbies.

The home side, who had lost all eight meetings against the Bulls since 2006, went into the break leading 13-6 and held on for a gutsy win to hand the visitors their fifth defeat this year. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Tony Jimenez)