SYDNEY May 3 New South Wales Waratahs brought a shuddering halt to the Wellington Hurricanes' revival and gave a massive boost to their own playoff hopes with a 39-30 victory in a Super Rugby thriller in Sydney on Saturday.

The Hurricanes had won their last four matches to move to the top of the New Zealand conference but were outscored five tries to three by the hosts, who moved to within a point of the ACT Brumbies at the top of the Australian standings.

In a breathless first half rich with attacking rugby, the Waratahs scored the first try in the second minute then gave up three tries and a penalty to trail 24-7 before battling back to even up the scores at 24-24.

The second half could only be a tighter affair and Waratahs tries from winger Matt Carraro, making his first Super Rugby start in five years, and loose forward Stephen Hoiles proved enough for the bonus point victory. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Josh Reich)