Rugby-Stade Francais players on strike over Racing 92 merger - union
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais rugby players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.
May 18 New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 41 beat Lions (South Africa) 13 (halftime 17-13) in their Super Rugby match in Sydney on Sunday.
Scorers:
NSW Waratahs - Tries: Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale, Rob Horne (2), Adam Ashley-Cooper; Conversions: Foley (5); Penalties: Foley (2)
Lions - Tries: Jaco Kriel; Conversions: Marnitz Boshoff; Penalties: Boshoff (2) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
PARIS, March 14 A planned merger between Parisian powerhouses Stade Francais and Racing 92 has sent shockwaves through French rugby, with the head of the national players' union calling it "disgusting" and promising to help fight it.
March 14 England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.