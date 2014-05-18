May 18 New South Wales Waratahs flyhalf Bernard Foley did himself plenty of favours ahead of the Australian squad's selection for their test series against France with a composed performance in his side's 41-13 Super Rugby victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Foley scored one try, set up another with a deft kick and added 16 points from the boot to remind Wallabies coach Ewen McKenzie he could potentially fill the pivotal role in the June test series after Queensland's Quade Cooper suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday and was ruled out for at least a month.

Kurtley Beale, Rob Horne (two) and Adam Ashley-Coooper also scored tries for the Waratahs, who moved into second place in the Australian conference on 34 points, one behind the ACT Brumbies.

Flyhalf Marnitz Boshoff added two penalties and converted Jaco Kriel's try from a well-worked rolling maul for the Lions, who have now lost six successive games and are in danger of finishing with the wooden spoon. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)