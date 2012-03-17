SYDNEY, March 17 Fullback David Harvey
scored 16 points on his debut as the injury-hit Western Force
upset a disappointing NSW Waratahs 21-20 in Sydney on Saturday
for their first win of the Super Rugby season.
The 29-year-old Harvey, on a short-term contract as the
Force struggle to cope with the many injuries to their squad,
scored a try and kicked three penalties and a conversion to end
his new side's run of three losses.
It was a fully deserved win for the Force, who controlled
possession and territory for long periods and bossed the
breakdown against a lethargic Waratahs side.
"Very proud of the team and the way we gutsed it out," Force
captain and openside flanker David Pocock said in a pitchside
interview.
"It's been a tough time as a group but we know where we are
going and we have hung pretty tough and we have got our first
win."
The home side started brightly with a try in the third
minute, Wallabies utility back Adam Ashley-Cooper touching down
after loitering at the back of a powerful Waratahs rolling maul.
Harvey slotted over a 10th-minute penalty to cut the deficit
and the momentum swung fully in the Force's favour in the 16th
minute when Waratahs lock Dean Mumm was sent to the sin bin.
A minute after the lock was penalised for hitting the ball
out of the hands of Force scrumhalf Brett Sheehan, Harvey
crossed for a try after cutting a great line and collecting a
nifty offload from flyhalf James Stannard.
The Force dominated possession from then on but conceded a
second try just before halftime when Waratahs winger Tom
Kingston collected a loose ball and won a sprint to the corner.
Television replays showed the try should not have been
awarded with Waratahs scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius, whose kick
Kingston collected, knocking the ball on when he forced the
turnover with a tackle.
Flyhalf Daniel Halangahu converted brilliantly from the
touchline but another Harvey penalty cut the Waratahs lead to
14-13 at halftime despite the home side having only 25 percent
of the ball.
Halangahu kicked two penalties and Harvey one at the start
of the second half before the Force scored the game-winning try
through Samu Wara.
Force lock Nathan Sharpe deftly flicked a pass to hooker
Nathan Charles and he fed Wara with the winger cutting inside
and touching down to give the visitors a 21-20 lead in the 64th
minute.
"We let ourselves down and that is what is going to happen
in Super Rugby if you don't turn up on your game," Halangahu
said after the Waratahs' second loss in four matches.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Clare
Fallon)
