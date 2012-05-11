May 11 Werner Kruger scored a 78th-minute try to
push the Bulls past the Waratahs 27-24 in their Super Rugby
match at Sydney Football Stadium on Friday and all but end the
home side's playoff hopes.
Prop Kruger rolled over beneath a pile of players to plant
the ball over the line and secure the Johannesburg-based side's
eighth victory of the season, cementing top spot in the South
African conference of the southern hemisphere provincial
competition.
"It's always tough coming to Sydney," Bulls captain Pierre
Spies said in a pitchside interview. "We had to fight it out to
the end. I'm very proud of the team.
"When you're playing away from home you need that defence...
We're going to enjoy tonight and re-focus on Monday."
The late try was a cruel blow for the Waratahs who dominated
possession and territory for most of the night but wilted under
pressure in the final minutes.
The Waratahs were left trailing local rivals ACT Brumbies by
nine points, with the Canberra-based side holding a game in hand
and in the box seat to secure an automatic spot in the playoffs
at the top of the Australian conference.
The Waratahs led 13-10 at halftime and held a 24-20 lead in
the final minutes but failed to land the knockout punch as they
slumped to their seventh loss of the season.
Outside centre Rob Horne came back from a two-game
suspension to score a try in the 16th minute, streaming through
a hole in defence to cross left of the posts after taking a flat
pass from Berrick Barnes outside the 22-metre line.
Lock Dean Mumm undid the Waratahs' good early work by
getting sent off seven minutes later for a dangerous line-out
infringement and Bulls scrumhalf Francois Hougaard instantly
made the home side pay.
The barrel-chested Hougaard took the ball from a ruck and
embarrassed the Waratahs' defence by shrugging off a two-pronged
tackle by prop Benn Robinson and captain Rocky Elsom near the
try-line, then shoving opposing scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius over
to score the Bulls' first try.
Barnes slotted a penalty goal shortly after halftime to put
the Waratahs 16-10 up, but the Bulls ratcheted up the pressure
towards the end of the third quarter.
After repelling wave after wave of attacks on the line, the
Waratahs' defence succumbed in the 59th minute when the ball was
spread wide to Morne Steyn who fed winger Akona Ndungane for the
Bulls' second try.
Steyn's conversion put the Bulls in front for the first time
in the match, but Barnes stole back the momentum four minutes
later with a long, looping pass to the right that beat a lone
Bulls defender and allowed winger Atieli Pakalani to charge over
from 10 metres out.
Morne Steyn, who finished with 12 points after another
flawless night with the boot, slotted home his second penalty
before Brendan McKibbin answered late to give the hosts a
precarious four-point lead.
A defensive error on the last line of defence cost the
Waratahs dearly, however, as they lost the scrum in the final
minutes and were powerless to prevent Kruger barging over with
support from the forwards.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Clare
Fallon)