SYDNEY, June 28 Winger Alofa Alofa scored a try in each half to fire the New South Wales Waratahs to an emphatic 39-8 win over the ACT Brumbies and to the top spot in Super Rugby on Saturday.

Prop Benn Robinson, flyhalf Bernard Foley and number eight Wycliff Palu also touched down at Sydney Football Stadium as the Waratahs ensured they would finish top in the Australian conference and secure a guaranteed berth in the playoffs.

The loss left last year's finalists, the Brumbies, all but out of contention for the postseason, as they have a bye in one of the last two rounds and cling tenuously to sixth spot. Fullback Jesse Mogg scored the visitors' sole try in the first half.

Three points ahead of the second-placed Sharks, the Waratahs' celebrations were dampened only by a serious knee injury to captain Dave Dennis, who was taken from the field in the first half. (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)