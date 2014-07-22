SYDNEY, July 22 South African lock Jacques Potgieter will start for the New South Wales Waratahs in their Super Rugby semi-final against the ACT Brumbies this weekend, coach Michael Cheika said on Tuesday.

The former Springbok second row has got the nod ahead of hulking Wallaby Will Skelton for the starting spot alongside Kane Douglas for Saturday's match, which will decide who faces the Canterbury Crusaders or South Africa's Sharks in the final.

Fullback Israel Folau and winger Rob Horne both return to the side after missing the final match of the regular season against the Queensland Reds because of a thigh problem and flu respectively.

Skelton is almost certain to start on the bench but there will be no place among the replacements for Peter Betham, with Cheika feeling the winger needed more gametime at club level after returning from a fractured foot.

Team: Israel Folau, Alofa Alofa, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Rob Horne, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Wycliff Palu, Michael Hooper, Stephen Hoiles, Kane Douglas, Jacques Potgieter, Sekope Kepu, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Benn Robinson. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)