SYDNEY, July 27 The New South Wales Waratahs' first home Super Rugby final next Saturday will seem a lifetime away from two years ago when they were booed off the field by dwindling crowds as sponsors questioned their support.

Organisers are now expecting a big turnout at the 83,500 capacity Olympic Stadium after the Waratahs set up the final against the seven-time champion Canterbury Crusaders with a dogmatic 26-8 semi-final victory over the ACT Brumbies.

Michael Cheika's side engaged in a taut physical battle with their fellow Australians, at one stage holding out wave upon wave of attacks before they pounced on a loose pass and swept 80 metres down field with flyhalf Bernard Foley scoring a try in front of 38,800 frenzied fans.

"That is some of the (best) involvement I've heard from a crowd in my time in Super Rugby," Waratahs captain Michael Hooper told reporters of the ovation sparked by the try.

"Really cool to be here in Sydney and the crowd having that effect on us. It's giving players the accolades they deserve for working hard for all those years where we have had tough times."

The Sydney-based side, like New Zealand's Wellington Hurricanes, have flattered to deceive in the 19 seasons of Super Rugby despite an impressive array of playing stocks.

Boasting a bevy of Australian internationals and attacking promise, they have made only two previous finals, in 2005 and 2008, both of which they lost away to the Crusaders.

BOOED OFF

Two years ago, the Waratahs produced just four wins in 16 games and an 11th-placed finish. Fans were booing them off the field, prompting the club's licence holders to order management to re-engage with the community support base.

Former Waratahs loose forward Cheika was brought in, promising some "old school coaching" and he doubled the wins total in his first year in charge, though they still finished outside the playoffs.

This season an abrasive and physically intimidating pack has laid the foundation for an attacking backline and they have been the most consistent side in the competition, scoring the most points and having the best defence.

That defence was evident on Saturday against a Brumbies side, who had thrown away a conservative approach instilled by former coach Jake White, and were the second-highest try scorers this season with 54, four behind the Waratahs.

"We never give up. Work rate is something we really want to pride ourselves on," Cheika said.

"It's very important for us to not just win on the field, but to engage our supporters, to build something they want to be part of. Honest, not fake. We're working hard, we're trying as hard as we can. I think that has showed."

MENTALLY STRONG

While they started strongly with three wins in their first four games, their hardened mentality was more evident when they broke out of a mid-season slump.

Down 24-7 and heading for a fourth loss in six games against a high-flying Hurricanes side, the Waratahs responded with three unanswered tries in 25 minutes to win 39-30.

They have not been beaten since and enter next week's final with an eight-match winning streak.

Cheika expects no favours from an All Blacks-laden Crusaders side, who hammered the Sharks 38-6 in Christchurch.

"If you start worrying about them, you'll start worrying about a million things," he said.

"They have got so many strong points. Strong set piece, defensive lineout. They can kick if they want to kick to you with (Colin) Slade, (Dan) Carter and (Israel) Dagg and if they want to run and go wide they have the ability in (Nemani) Nadolo and all those guys.

"So I think we'll probably focus on what we're doing and see if it's good enough."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)