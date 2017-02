July 7 The ACT Brumbies (Australia) beat the New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 19-15 (halftime 9-5) in their Super Rugby match in Sydney on Saturday.

Scorers:

Waratahs - Tries: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Berrick Barnes; Conversion: Barnes; Penalty: Barnes

Brumbies - Try: Henry Speight; Conversion: Zack Holmes; Penalties: Holmes (2); Jesse Mogg (2) (Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tom Pilcher)