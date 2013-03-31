HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 31 New South Wales Waratahs (Australia) 23 beat Western Force (Australia) 19 (halftime 15-9) in their Super Rugby clash in Sydney on Sunday.
Scorers:
NSW Waratahs - Tries: Adam Ashley-Cooper; Penalties: Brendan McKibbin (6)
Western Force - Tries: Alfie Mafi; Conversions: Sias Ebersohn; Penalties: Ebersohn (4) (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
