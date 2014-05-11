May 11 Sharks coach Jake White lost to his former ACT Brumbies team in Canberra on Saturday but enjoyed closure with a belated farewell to the players he left abruptly last year.

White, who won a World Cup as coach of South Africa in 2007, walked out halfway through a four-year contract with the Brumbies after being left disappointed at missing out on the Australia head coaching job to Ewen McKenzie.

Having taken the Canberra side to the final of the Super Rugby competition, White headed home during the off-season to South Africa to take up a new role at the Durban-based Sharks, leaving some of his former players confused and angry.

In his first trip back to Canberra Stadium, the competition-leading Sharks lost 16-9 but White headed to the Brumbies' sheds to face up to his former players.

"To go in their change room and see them - now it's over, we can move on," White told reporters after the match.

"The ones that I didn't have time to see I've seen now.

"It makes me feel a lot better to know that everybody can get it behind us and move on."

White was impressed that the Brumbies, second in the competition, continued to prosper in his absence.

"Some clubs would implode if coaches moved on," he said.

"It's wonderful. It gives you a great sense of satisfaction.

"Tonight I probably couldn't have lost - I was always going to win something tonight.

"As much as it hurts with the team that I'm with, let's just take things into perspective ... this is a good Brumbies team."