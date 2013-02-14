Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
Feb 14 Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS): Year Champions Runners up Score 2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13 2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17 2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19 2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25 2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38 2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17 2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13 2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6 2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19 1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13 1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7 1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21 - - * Super 12 from 1996 * Super 14 from 2006 * Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.