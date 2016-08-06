Rugby-England's Marler available for France clash after leg fracture
LONDON, Jan 30 England prop Joe Marler will be available for the Six Nations opener against France on Saturday after making a speedy recovery from a fractured leg.
WELLINGTON, Aug 6 Super Rugby champions since the competition began in 1996 (home team in CAPS): Year Champions Runners-up Score 2016 WELLINGTON HURRICANES Lions 20-3 2015 Otago Highlanders WELLINGTON HURRICANES 21-14 2014 NSW WARATAHS Canterbury Crusaders 33-32 2013 WAIKATO CHIEFS ACT Brumbies 27-22 2012 WAIKATO CHIEFS Sharks 37-6 2011 QUEENSLAND REDS Canterbury Crusaders 18-13 2010 BULLS Stormers 25-17 2009 BULLS Waikato Chiefs 61-17 2008 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 20-12 2007 Bulls SHARKS 20-19 2006 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS Wellington Hurricanes 19-12 2005 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS NSW Waratahs 35-25 2004 ACT BRUMBIES Canterbury Crusaders 47-38 2003 AUCKLAND BLUES Canterbury Crusaders 21-17 2002 CANTERBURY CRUSADERS ACT Brumbies 31-13 2001 ACT BRUMBIES Sharks 36-6 2000 Canterbury Crusaders ACT BRUMBIES 20-19 1999 Canterbury Crusaders OTAGO HIGHLANDERS 24-19 1998 Canterbury Crusaders AUCKLAND BLUES 20-13 1997 AUCKLAND BLUES ACT Brumbies 23-7 1996 AUCKLAND BLUES Sharks 45-21 * Super 12 from 1996 * Super 14 from 2006 * Super Rugby (15 teams) from 2011 * Super Rugby (18 teams) from 2016 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Ireland (1425) England v France (1650) SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Wales (1400)
WELLINGTON, Jan 30 The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.