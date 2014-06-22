June 21 Winger Blaine Scully scored two tries while fullback Chris Wyles notched a personal haul of 23 points as the United States rallied from a 17-point deficit for a 38-35 victory over Canada in their Pacific Nations Cup clash in Sacramento on Saturday.

It was the Eagles' first victory over Canada since 2009.

Wyles had sparked the U.S. comeback in the final 30 minutes after Canada loose forward Jebb Sinclair, who had his red card against Scotland last week rescinded during the week, was sinbinned giving the home side an extra man.

The American fullback responded with his third penalty to reduce the deficit to 35-21 and put the Eagles in sight of their neighbours.

Scully scored his second try while Sinclair was off the field to reduce the gap even further before debutant winger Brett Thompson scored the match winning try with about 10 minutes remaining.

Canada flyhalf Harry Jones scored two of Canada's five tries, while fullback James Pritchard added five conversions to go with his own try.

In Suva, Samoa flyhalf Tusi Pisi was again the provider for his side, slotting six penalties to give them a 18-13 victory over Fiji in their PNC clash.

Pisi, who kicked five penalties last week to help Samoa beat Italy 15-0 in Apia, seized on Fijian ill-discipline, particularly in the first half, when he slotted five of his six kicks to give them a 15-5 lead at the break.

Fiji lock Leone Nakarawa was also sinbinned late in the half to give the visitors an extra man for the first 10 minutes of the second half, though Fiji actually provided the early fireworks in the second spell with Napolioni Nalaga scoring a try after superb work by Sireli Bobo and Nikola Matawalu.

Samoa winger Fautua Otto was then sinbinned and while Fiji did everything they could to score another try, Pisi sealed the win with his sixth penalty with about 15 minutes remaining.

The victory sealed the Pacific conference in the PNC competition for Samoa.

In Tokyo, Japan, who had already won the North America conference in the PNC, beat Italy for the first time with a 26-23 victory courtesy of fullback Ayumu Goromaru's 16 points from the boot.

Goromaru slotted four penalties and converted tries to Male Sa'u and Akihito Yamada to give the Brave Blossoms their 10th successive test victory.

The try to Sa'u midway through the second half had given Japan a 26-16 lead, which they managed to hold until Italian number eight Robert Barbieri crashed over to make the final few minutes interesting.

Italy were also awarded a penalty try, while flyhalf Luciano Orquera kicked three penalties and a conversion. Replacement flyhalf Tommaso Allan also added a conversion for the Italians. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)