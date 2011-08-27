BRISBANE Aug 27 New Zealand coach Graham Henry
was at pains to reassure an anxious nation that the loss of the
Tri-Nations was merely a bump on the World Cup road, but glum
faces across the coaching board suggested the mountain had
become a little harder to climb.
The All Blacks' 25-20 defeat by Australia at Lang Park on
Saturday was their second in a row, and came a week after Henry
sent a second-string side to South Africa to fumble their way to
an 18-5 defeat against the Springboks.
The 65-year-old former schoolmaster, a model of tranquility
throughout the buildup in Brisbane, was back to his cantankerous
best when grilled by reporters demanding to know how the result
could be good for any team's World Cup preparations.
"Going back over the history, there's no blueprint that
winning a Tri-Nations is the recipe for winning a rugby World
Cup," Henry told reporters, flanked by stony-faced captain
Richie McCaw who was wearing a frown and several bruises.
"Hopefully if there was any complacency in this group, it's
well gone now. I think that will be an advantage going forward."
Henry does have history on his side, with South Africa
finishing last in the 2007 Tri-Nations after resting their top
players, and then going on to sweep the World Cup.
But pride and the All Blacks' relentless hunger for
silverware put paid to any notions of bringing a second-string
side to Brisbane and may also have reaped a bitter harvest with
injuries to key players.
Back-row enforcer Kieran Read limped off the ground with an
ankle injury early in the first half and was joined by flanker
Adam Thomson who suffered a hyperextension of his elbow.
Their losses unsettled the All Blacks' structure, allowing
the Wallabies to sprint to a 20-3 lead at the break, and may yet
have repercussions for Henry's World Cup plans with the
tournament's Sept. 9 kick-off looming.
"We're not sure how serious those are, so that will be a
concern on the wait of getting a report on those," said Henry.
While praising the All Blacks for their spirited second-half
fightback, Henry lamented his charges' sloppy, bloodless start
and reminded his players that they had to justify their place in
the 30-man World Cup squad.
The All Blacks' imperious record and status as perennial
favourites has been their cross to bear and the side will face
enormous expectation at home to end their 24-year wait for a
second World Cup win since their triumph in the inaugural 1987
edition.
Like Henry, captain McCaw was similarly scathing of his
team's lack of intensity early against the Wallabies but said
the scale of the World Cup task had become clearer, at least.
"There's very little between these teams," said McCaw. "It's
how you turn up, it's the mental state and how you turn up and
we saw that tonight, especially in the first half.
"I guess it's a goodly reminder that winning big test
matches you've got to start well."
