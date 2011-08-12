DURBAN, Aug 12 - Australia will focus on their own
performance and not worry about what a revamped South Africa
will throw at them in their Tri-Nations test in Durban on
Saturday, skipper Rocky Elsom said on Friday.
South Africa have endured a miserable Tri-Nations campaign
so far, losing both of their tour matches by significant
margins.
The Springboks, missing more than 20 players because of
injury, lost 39-20 to Australia in Sydney and 40-7 to the All
Blacks in Wellington.
With a host of players returning from injury the South
Africa team that will play Australia on Saturday shows 13
changes to the team that started against the All Blacks.
Elsom, 28, believes that while the Springboks will pose more
of a challenge than they did in Sydney it was vital for the
Wallabies to concentrate on their own game.
"They will be doing the same as us, which is just focussing
on themselves. We have obviously got our game that we want to
play and they will have theirs," Elsom told reporters in Durban.
"Getting our bit right is the most important thing. They
will have some things that we are aware of, having played them
so much, but it just comes down to us doing what we do well."
Australia have just two matches left before they begin their
rugby World Cup campaign in September but Elsom said his team
was focussed only on the Tri-Nations.
"World Cup aside, tomorrow's result is pretty critical for
us. We have expectations on ourselves, particularly when we come
here, and we would like to see them fulfilled," he said.
During their win in Sydney, Australia dominated the
breakdown point but Elsom said that he expects a far stiffer
contest in that area with the Springboks having called up the
powerful number eight Pierre Spies and the specialist openside
flanker Heinrich Brussouw.
"They are going to be a bit stronger at the breakdown than
they were in Sydney," he said. "We will both be going pretty
hard at it."
