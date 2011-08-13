(Fixes headline)

By Jason Humphries

DURBAN Aug 13 Australia revived their hopes of winning this year's Tri-Nations when they downed South Africa 14-9 at King's Park on Saturday.

The Wallabies, coming off a 30-14 loss to the All Blacks, scored the only try of the contest as they moved to nine points on the Tri-Nations table, level with New Zealand, although Australia have played one more game than their neighbours.

Inside centre Pat McCabe was responsible for Australia's try went he went over in the 48th minute for his maiden test five-pointer while James O'Connor succeeded with three penalties as the Wallabies overturned a six-point halftime deficit.

The Springboks, who remain winless in this year's Tri-Nations, scored all their points via the boot with fullback Francois Steyn nailing an early long-range penalty and flyhalf Butch James converting a penalty in each half.

Australia were forced to withstand a fierce first half onslaught as the Springboks, showing 13 changes to the team which succumbed 40-7 to New Zealand two weeks ago, climbed into their opponents with so much ferocity that it had the crowd of 47,850 baying for more.

In cool and blustery conditions, South Africa dominated the collisions but were unable to breach their opponents' resolute defence.

Australia conceded seven penalties in the first half, to just two from South Africa, and three minutes into the test Steyn struck a 45-metre penalty which brought the crowd to their feet.

Thirteen minutes later James extended the lead as the teams reached the break with South Africa leading 6-0.

The visitors began the second half in a far more positive frame of mind and an O'Connor penalty four minutes after the restart narrowed the gap before McCabe came up on O'Connor's outside to take the scoring pass after his team mate had drawn the last defender.

Australia gradually gained the measure of their opponents as the match wore on and O'Connor sealed the victory with two late penalties.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more rugby stories