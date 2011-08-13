(Fixes headline)
By Jason Humphries
DURBAN Aug 13 Australia revived their hopes of
winning this year's Tri-Nations when they downed South Africa
14-9 at King's Park on Saturday.
The Wallabies, coming off a 30-14 loss to the All Blacks,
scored the only try of the contest as they moved to nine points
on the Tri-Nations table, level with New Zealand, although
Australia have played one more game than their neighbours.
Inside centre Pat McCabe was responsible for Australia's try
went he went over in the 48th minute for his maiden test
five-pointer while James O'Connor succeeded with three penalties
as the Wallabies overturned a six-point halftime deficit.
The Springboks, who remain winless in this year's
Tri-Nations, scored all their points via the boot with fullback
Francois Steyn nailing an early long-range penalty and flyhalf
Butch James converting a penalty in each half.
Australia were forced to withstand a fierce first half
onslaught as the Springboks, showing 13 changes to the team
which succumbed 40-7 to New Zealand two weeks ago, climbed into
their opponents with so much ferocity that it had the crowd of
47,850 baying for more.
In cool and blustery conditions, South Africa dominated the
collisions but were unable to breach their opponents' resolute
defence.
Australia conceded seven penalties in the first half, to
just two from South Africa, and three minutes into the test
Steyn struck a 45-metre penalty which brought the crowd to their
feet.
Thirteen minutes later James extended the lead as the teams
reached the break with South Africa leading 6-0.
The visitors began the second half in a far more positive
frame of mind and an O'Connor penalty four minutes after the
restart narrowed the gap before McCabe came up on O'Connor's
outside to take the scoring pass after his team mate had drawn
the last defender.
Australia gradually gained the measure of their opponents as
the match wore on and O'Connor sealed the victory with two late
penalties.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more rugby stories