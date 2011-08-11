* Sharpe also to start
* McCalman drops to bench, Simmons out
DURBAN Aug 11 Loose forward Scott Higginbotham
will make his first test start for Australia after being named
as number eight for their Tri-Nations clash against World Cup
champions South Africa in Durban on Saturday.
The 24-year-old, who plays blindside flanker for Super
rugby's Queensland Reds, was impressive off the bench during the
Wallabies' 30-14 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park on
Saturday.
Coach Robbie Deans has also brought in veteran lock Nathan
Sharpe in a bid to beef up his pack, which came off second best
to the All Blacks at the breakdown. Ben McCalman drops to the
bench while Rob Simmons misses out altogether.
"He's earned the start that he has got and he's done well
with the time that he has had," Deans told a news conference on
Thursday.
"We are looking for him to bring a similar enthusiasm and
industriousness with the time he has now. It's a different skill
starting at the front-end so there are some realities to deal
with as regards to that."
Higginbotham said he was looking forward to finally making
his first start.
"I've enjoyed my time off the bench but you don't want to be
a bench player, you want to be a starting player and I'm going
to make the most of my starting opportunity this weekend and try
and hold that spot," he said.
Sharpe, 33, will add some much needed experience to the
Wallabies second-row and should help the Wallabies in the key
lineout battle.
"Preparation ahead of a game with the Springboks is
essential. Victor (Matfield) has been there for a long time. We
know each other pretty well," said Sharpe.
"But in terms of getting a result for the team, it is about
everyone doing their job and everyone knowing exactly what their
job is and our preparation has been really good to that end."
Ben McCalman drops to the Wallabies bench while lock Rob
Simmons, who is carrying a shoulder injury, falls out of the
squad.
Deans also recalled Radike Samo to the replacements' bench
for the match at Durban, almost seven years after the
35-year-old last played for the Wallabies when he came off the
bench against Scotland in Nov. 2004.
Samo will be one of five forward replacements on the bench,
with scrumhalf Luke Burgess and centre Anthony Fainga'a the only
back reserves.
ACT Brumbies prop Salesi Maafu also returns to the bench
following his recovery from a broken arm sustained during the
southern hemisphere's Super rugby competition.
Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia; 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky
Elsom (captain), 5-James Horwill, 4-Nathan Sharpe, 3-Ben
Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Saia Faingaa, 17-Salesi Maafu, 18-Sitaleki
Timani, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Radike Samo, 21-Luke Burgess,
22-Anthony Faingaa
