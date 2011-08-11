DURBAN Aug 11 Barnstorming loose forward Scott
Higginbotham will make his first test start after being named as
number eight for Australia for their Tri-Nations clash against
World Cup champions South Africa on Saturday.
Higginbotham, who plays blindside flanker for Super rugby's
Queensland Reds, was impressive off the bench during the
Wallabies' 30-14 loss to the All Blacks last week.
"Scott has made a genuine impact in each of his test outings
to date this year," Wallabies coach Robbie Deans said in a media
release on Thursday. "And we'll be looking for him to do the
same from the start this week."
Higginbotham is just one of two changes to the starting side
that were comprehensively outplayed at Eden Park. Western Force
captain Nathan Sharpe returns to the second row with James
Horwill, replacing Rob Simmons, in the other change.
Deans said Simmons had been battling a niggling shoulder
injury and it was felt he should rest before the World Cup squad
was finalised.
Deans also recalled Radike Samo to the replacements' bench
for the match at Durban, almost seven years after the
35-year-old last played for the Wallabies when he came off the
bench against Scotland in Nov. 2004.
Samo will be one of five forward replacements on the bench,
with scrumhalf Luke Burgess and centre Anthony Fainga'a the only
back reserves.
ACT Brumbies prop Salesi Maafu also returns to the bench
following his recovery from a broken arm that he sustained
during the southern hemisphere Super rugby competition.
"Salesi has worked hard to get back. The work he put in at
our Gold Coast camp last week confirmed for us, on top of his
medical clearance, that he is ready to go," Deans said.
"He's in good nick physically, has scrummed well in training
and, most importantly, has been there before. Salesi knows what
to expect in these types of contests."
The Springboks were expected to recall a number of frontline
players left at home for the away portion of their Tri-Nations
campaign, when they suffered two heavy defeats to the Wallabies
and the All Blacks.
