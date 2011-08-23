(Adds quotes, details)
* Vickerman returns
* Horwill captains Australia for first time
* Samo starts for first time since 2004
SYDNEY, Aug 23 Australia coach Robbie Deans
recalled centre Anthony Fainga'a and forwards Dan Vickerman and
Radike Samo on Tuesday for the Tri-Nations decider against New
Zealand in Brisbane.
Lock Vickerman will join newly appointed Wallabies captain
James Horwill, who will lead his country for the first time, in
the second row with outside centre Fainga'a winning his seventh
cap.
Fainga'a inclusion means Adam Ashley-Cooper switches to the
wing to take over from James O'Connor, who was suspended after
he missed the World Cup team announcement following what local
media reported was a night out.
Australia will be looking for their first victory over the
All Blacks in Brisbane for 19 years although the Bledisloe Cup
is beyond them having lost to New Zealand 30-14 in Auckland
earlier this month.
Australia and New Zealand both have nine points from their
three matches after the All Blacks lost to South Africa on
Saturday while the Wallabies beat the Springboks a fortnight ago
to keep their chances of a first Tri-Nations title since 2001
alive.
"The group showed a lot of character to bounce back in South
Africa but no one in our party is getting ahead of themselves,"
Deans said in a statement.
"The All Blacks are not the bench mark in world rugby
without good reason. They give you nothing and pounce on any
opportunities that you give them. To beat them, we will need to
be disciplined, accurate, composed but, most of all, deserving."
Fijian-born number eight Samo returns to the starting
line-up for the first time since 2004 and will be joined in the
loose forwards by former captain Rocky Elsom.
South-African born Vickerman, who featured in the earlier
loss to the All Blacks, replaces Nathan Sharpe, who started the
14-9 win over the Springboks in Durban.
"Dan offered go forward for us in the second half in
Auckland, and has come on in his overall fitness since that
night, while Anthony and Radike both made their presence felt in
a big way in Durban," Deans added.
"We felt in each instance that their previous contributions
warranted further opportunity this week."
Victory for Australia on Saturday would be a huge confidence
boost ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand which starts on
Sept.9.
Australia, who are grouped with Ireland, Italy, U.S. and
Russia in Pool B, have been tipped by many to reach the final in
New Zealand and face the All Blacks but Deans remains guarded
about his team's chances.
"Obviously there is a lot of rugby coming up in New Zealand,
and there will inevitably be expectations around the impact that
this weekend might have on that but while a lot is going to
happen beyond Saturday, we can't afford to - and won't - be
looking beyond this game."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories