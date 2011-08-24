(Fixes typo in second par)
MELBOURNE Aug 24 Australia inside centre Pat
McCabe says the Wallabies have taken lessons from their drubbing
by the All Blacks in their Tri-Nations opener and has promised a
more aggressive side will meet the champions in Saturday's title
decider.
The teams clash at Brisbane's Lang Park in the final match
of the southern hemisphere tournament with the top-ranked All
Blacks holding the psychological edge after belting the
Wallabies 30-14 in Auckland.
The victory, set up by a ferocious first quarter that
propelled the All Blacks to a 17-0 lead before halftime, left
the Wallabies scrambling to play catch-up for the rest of the
match and sent Australia coach Robbie Deans back to the drawing
board.
The Wallabies have since picked themselves up off the canvas
with a win over a rusty South Africa side in Durban, and McCabe
said the All Blacks could not expect another head-start in
Brisbane with next month's World Cup looming in the background.
"I think we learned a lot from that game -- the physicality
we need to bring," said McCabe, who was favoured over 92-cap
utility Matt Giteau in the World Cup squad.
"Especially in that first 20 minutes -- we weren't really in
the game at all.
"I would like to think we have made those adjustments and it
will be a different contest on Saturday night."
The game will be different in a number of respects for the
Wallabies, who will be forced to do without regular winger and
first-choice kicker James O'Connor after the youngster was
suspended for failing to attend a photo-shoot and function to
unveil the World Cup squad last week.
O'CONNOR DROPPED
O'Connor's transgression, attributed to a boozy night out by
local media, has been Anthony Fainga'a's blessing with the
hard-nosed Queenslander selected at outside centre to cover for
Adam Ashley-Cooper, who has in turn been shifted out wide.
The untried centre pairing is set for a baptism of fire with
48-test centre Conrad Smith likely to be named outside 58-cap
Ma'a Nonu and Sonny Bill Williams in reserve for the visitors.
All Blacks coach Graham Henry names his side on Thursday.
"They are obviously an extremely imposing midfield and one I
have never played against as centre," McCabe said.
"If we slow down their breakdown ball they can have less of
an influence on the game.
"(Fainga'a) is a good communicator and enjoys the physical
contact ... Defensively we should be okay and in attack ... he
has spent a lot of time with Quade (Cooper) so he should feel
pretty comfortable on Saturday night," added McCabe, referring
to the Queensland Reds team mates who will return to the stadium
where they hoisted the Super rugby trophy this year.
The All Blacks are expected to name a full-strength lineup
to match the world's second ranked side as they seek to maintain
their mental edge in the last test hit-out before the World Cup
starting on Sept. 9.
While a win for the home side would secure Australia's first
Tri-Nations trophy since 2001 and provide a timely boost before
the global showpiece tournament, McCabe said it would be
unlikely to rock the All Blacks, who are favourites to clinch
their second world title on home soil.
"This game is huge. Australia hasn't been in contention to
win the Tri-Nations for a long time," McCabe said of the 1991
and 1999 world champions.
"And the confidence you take out of a game like this if you
are the victor that is a great boost coming into the World Cup.
"But I'm not sure it will (mean much) next time we face
them.
"But to just have beaten the best in the world ahead of the
World Cup would show we are heading in the right direction."
