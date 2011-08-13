DURBAN Aug 13 Australia will be better prepared
for the World Cup starting next month after their 14-9
Tri-Nations win over South Africa on Saturday, said coach Robbie
Deans.
Australia had to contend with a hostile crowd and a very
experienced Springbok team boasting 810 test caps.
"In terms of preparation (for the World Cup), there is no
doubt tonight was great," Deans told a news conference.
"We played the most experienced Bok side on their home soil
and their incumbent World Cup combination so it was good
preparation for us," he added.
The Wallabies trailed 6-0 at halftime against a fired-up
South Africa but then showed their fighting spirit.
They scored the only try through centre Pat McCabe to clinch
their fifth win in their last six matches against South Africa.
Australia did well to keep the score down in the first half
and Deans said he was pleased by his team's response.
"The resilience they showed (in the second half was
impressive). We created opportunities but we didn't finish them
and it would have been easy for the group to go into decline.
"But they stuck at it and they were good at the contact
points and I believe we deserve the result," he explained.
FIRST TRY
McCabe's first test try, in the 48th minute, proved to be
the decisive moment in the match while wing James O'Connor
slotted three second half penalties while the sum total of the
home side's second half scoring was a James penalty.
"At halftime we talked about adjusting out support lines and
we talked about maintaining ball. We knew that a lot of the
Springboks had not played in a while and we hoped to exhaust
them and profit," Deans said.
It was exactly what his team did against a South Africa team
showing 13 changes from their last match, against the All Blacks
two weeks ago, with many of the Springboks returning to action
after long injury breaks.
South Africa coach Peter de Villiers bemoaned his team's
inability to finish off their first-half chances.
"We wanted a good start and we got it but we didn't take our
chances," De Villiers said after a penalty apiece from fullback
Francois Steyn and flyhalf Butch James had put them on top.
"The physical state we were in meant that we couldn't keep
up the pace in the second half."
De Villiers said a lack of patience cost his team a win but
that he could still draw a few positives out of the defeat.
"Over eagerness was our downfall. We created chances for
ourselves but we just didn't take them.
"Some of the guys hadn't played rugby in seven weeks and
there are some positives to take out of the game. In the first
half we controlled the game and we looked good when he had the
ball," he added.
De Villiers said there were injury concerns over Steyn and
utility forward Danie Rossouw but declined to elaborate saying
the team doctor would give a full report on Monday.
South Africa face the All Blacks in Port Elizabeth next
Saturday.
