DURBAN Aug 11 Australia coach Robbie Deans
named the following squad on Thursday for their Tri-Nations
clash with South Africa in Durban on Saturday:
Australia: 15-Kurtley Beale, 14-James O'Connor, 13-Adam
Ashley-Cooper, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia; 8-Scott Higginbotham, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky
Elsom (captain), 5-James Horwill, 4-Nathan Sharpe, 3-Ben
Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu.
Replacements: 16-Saia Faingaa, 17-Salesi Maafu, 18-Sitaleki
Timani, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Radike Samo, 21-Luke Burgess,
22-Anthony Faingaa
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter
Rutherford; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more rugby stories