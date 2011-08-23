SYDNEY Aug 23 Australia team to play New
Zealand in the Tri-Nations in Brisbane on Saturday.
15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Anthony
Fainga'a, 12-Pat McCabe, 11-Digby Ioane, 10-Quade Cooper,
9-Will Genia, 8-Radike Samo, 7-David Pocock, 6-Rocky Elsom,
5-James Horwill (captain), 4-Dan Vickerman, 3-Ben Alexander,
2-Stephen Moore, 1-Sekope Kepu
Replacements: 16-Saia Fainga'a, 17-Salesi Ma'afu, 18-Rob
Simmons, 19-Ben McCalman, 20-Scott Higginbotham, 21-Luke
Burgess, 22-TBC.
