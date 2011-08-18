PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa, Aug 18 (Reuters) -
South Africa play New Zealand in the Tri-Nations on Saturday
(times GMT):
Where: Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Capacity: 45,000
When: Saturday, Aug 20 (kickoff 1505 GMT)
Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)
Teams:
South Africa New Zealand
15-Pat Lambie 15-Israel Dagg
14-JP Pietersen 14-Isaia Toeava
13-Jaque Fourie 13-Richard Kahui
12-Jean de Villiers 12-Sonny Bill Williams
11-Bryan Habana 11-Hosea Gear
10-Morne Steyn 10-Colin Slade
9-Fourie du Preez 9-Jimmy Cowan
8-Pierre Spies 8-Liam Messam
7-Willem Alberts 7-Adam Thomson
6-Heinrich Brussouw 6-Jerome Kaino
5-Victor Matfield 5-Ali Williams
4-Bakkies Botha 4-Sam Whitelock
3-Jannie du Plessis 3-John Afoa
2-Bismarck du Plessis 2-Keven Mealamu
1-Gurthro Steenkamp 1-Tony Woodcock
Replacements Replacements
16-John Smit 16-Andrew Hore
17-Tendai Mtawarira 17-Ben Franks
18-CJ van der Linde 18-Jarrad Hoeata
19-Danie Rossouw 19-Victor Vito
20-Ashley Johnson 20-Andy Ellis
21-Francois Hougaard 21-Piri Weepu
22-Butch James 22-Cory Jane
Coaches:
Peter de Villiers Graham Henry
- -
Last match:
July 30, 2011, Wellington
New Zealand 40 South Africa 7 (halftime 18-7)
A second-string South Africa team were brought to their
knees by the speed and brilliance of New Zealand's
counter-attacking play.
The All Blacks were ruthless in capitalising on turnover
ball and ran in six tries, the majority of them from long-range.
Their backline was in dazzling form, with wing Zac Guildford
scoring his first two test tries.
The Springboks showed more commitment and intensity than
they had against the Wallabies the previous weekend, but their
inexperienced team was outgunned by a polished New Zealand
outfit who dominated the physical exchanges.
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2011 Wellington New Zealand won 40-7
2010 Soweto New Zealand won 29-22
2010 Wellington New Zealand won 31-17
2010 Auckland New Zealand won 32-12
2009 Hamilton South Africa won 32-29
2009 Durban South Africa won 31-19
2009 Bloemfontein South Africa won 28-19
2008 Cape Town New Zealand won 19-0
2008 Dunedin South Africa won 30-28
2008 Wellington New Zealand won 19-8
- -
Overall record:
Played: 82
Wins: South Africa - 33; New Zealand - 46
Drawn: 3
Biggest wins:
South Africa: 17-0 in 1928; New Zealand: 52-16 in 2003.
