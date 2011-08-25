MELBOURNE Aug 25 All Blacks coach Graham Henry
has given Australia added incentive before their Tri-Nations
title decider by asking if the Wallabies have ever won the
southern hemisphere trophy.
Surrounded by a clutch of reporters in Brisbane on Thursday,
the 65-year-old former schoolmaster asked:
"Have they ever lifted it (the trophy)?"
When reminded of Australia's back-to-back titles in 2000-01,
Henry made a good fist of appearing genuinely surprised.
"I do apologise. Oh, they have done it!" he said.
Defending champions New Zealand have a chance to win their
11th Tri-Nations title at Brisbane's Lang Park on Saturday in
the teams' last test hit-out before next month's World Cup.
The All Blacks hammered Australia 30-14 in their opening
encounter of the abridged Tri-Nations tournament but have named
a near-full strength side to take on the world's second-ranked
side, who find themselves in contention for the title for the
first time in years.
In response, Wallabies prop Ben Alexander was a model of
diplomacy and would not be goaded into asking whether Henry's
memory extended to 1987 -- the last and only time the All Blacks
won the World Cup.
"As far as his knowledge goes ... he's been around for a
long time and ... It's an honest mistake. He's a very respectful
guy," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Alastair
Himmer; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories