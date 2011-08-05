AUCKLAND Aug 5 All Blacks captain Richie McCaw
has told his team to forget about the World Cup, which starts in
35 days, and instead concentrate on ensuring New Zealand retain
the Bledisloe Cup when they face Australia on Saturday.
The shortened Tri-Nations means the Bledisloe Cup has been
reduced to just two games this season, with victory for the All
Blacks ensuring they retain the trophy, that signifies
trans-Tasman supremacy, they have held since 2003.
"From our point of view it's our last game in New Zealand
before the World Cup starts and we want to have a good
experience of this ground and have a good experience in that we
know what we're doing is right," McCaw told reporters after his
team's final training run on Friday.
"It's all about Saturday. Once you get past that, whatever
happens there is another game and then we get to the tournament.
But as a rugby payer you can't get ahead of yourself and the
Bleidisloe is on the line and that's all there is to it."
The Tri-Nations clash at Eden Park is also being tipped as a
potential World Cup final on the same ground on Oct. 23, though
McCaw said he was keen to ensure his side did not get too far
ahead of themselves.
"I suppose there is a little bit of that, but history shows
that what happens here won't have any impact on what happens
down the track," he said.
"We have to make sure we perform well this weekend... If we
get things right, come October if that plays out like that (and
the two sides meet in the final), then it might help then but we
have to make sure that we get it right here for a big test."
McCaw said he expected both sides would be keen to use the
ball and that it was imperative the All Blacks did not allow the
potent Wallabies backline too much space from broken play or
first phase.
"They have certainly shown against the South Africans two
weeks (ago) that (when) they were given a crack they scored and
then they scored straight away again and they're a team that can
do that to you.
"So we have to make sure that we don't give them their
chances and if we do that it could be a tight old tussle and
that's what we're expecting."
FREE POINTS
Australia scrumhalf Will Genia, however, said his side had
been concentrating on ensuring they put in an 80-minute
performance.
The Wallabies took their foot off the throttle after they
raced to a 39-6 lead against the Springboks in Sydney two weeks
ago, allowing two late tries in their 39-20 victory.
"We spoke about playing consistently well throughout the
whole match, having lapses of concentration where you give them
free points.
"They (New Zealand) are a side that very rarely have lapses
and you can see that by the fact they didn't get many points
scored against them, I think only seven," Genia said of the All
Blacks' 40-7 win in Wellington against South Africa last week.
"We will have to play well and play well right the way
through."
Genia said it was also important that the Wallabies did not
give away possession cheaply and allow the All Blacks to run it
back at them.
"They score a lot of their points from unstructured play and
if you give them free rein whereby you give them ball with
plenty of time to play off kicks, they've got quality players
who can construct something from nothing," he added.
"I think from our point of view, we have to make sure we
kick the ball out or make it as contestable as possible."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story
email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more stories