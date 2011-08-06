Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND Aug 6 The All Blacks atoned for their surprise loss to the Wallabies last year in Hong Kong with a clinical 30-14 victory over Australia to retain the Bledisloe Cup in their Tri-Nations clash at Eden Park on Saturday.
Ma'a Nonu, Keven Mealamu and Sitiveni Sivivitau all scored tries for the All Blacks while Daniel Carter converted all three tries and added two penalties and a drop goal for a personal tally of 15 points.
Digby Ioane and captain Rocky Elsom scored tries for the Wallabies, both of which flyhalf Quade Cooper converted, though James O'Connor could have made the score closer had he not missed three penalties.
Australia now travel to Durban to face a South African side, restored to full strength, next Saturday.
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.