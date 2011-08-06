AUCKLAND Aug 6 The All Blacks atoned for their surprise loss to the Wallabies last year in Hong Kong with a clinical 30-14 victory over Australia to retain the Bledisloe Cup in their Tri-Nations clash at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ma'a Nonu, Keven Mealamu and Sitiveni Sivivitau all scored tries for the All Blacks while Daniel Carter converted all three tries and added two penalties and a drop goal for a personal tally of 15 points.

Digby Ioane and captain Rocky Elsom scored tries for the Wallabies, both of which flyhalf Quade Cooper converted, though James O'Connor could have made the score closer had he not missed three penalties.

Australia now travel to Durban to face a South African side, restored to full strength, next Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories