BRISBANE Aug 26 Any hope James Horwill had for
a honeymoon period as the new Wallabies captain were rudely
dashed by a snoozing team mate who could not raise himself after
a night on the town.
Utility back James O'Connor's no-show for a team photo and
function for the naming of the Wallabies World Cup squad last
week not only stole the thunder from Horwill's appointment but
also robbed him of one of his most potent attacking players for
Saturday's Tri-Nations decider against the All Blacks.
Horwill has since had to deal with the fall-out from media
reports about O'Connor engaging in a Paris punch-up with fellow
backline youngsters Kurtley Beale and Quade Cooper during last
year's end of season tour, whilst training with snarling flanker
and deposed captain Rocky Elsom breathing down his neck.
The towering 26-year-old lock has coped with bigger hurdles
in his career -- a serious knee injury that wiped out his 2010
season chief among them -- but might have hoped for a few
controversy-free days before his baptism of fire against the All
Blacks.
"It's kept me on my toes," Horwill told reporters on Friday,
in his only reference to the week's dramas.
Horwill will march out onto Lang Park on Saturday for his
first competitive match since the Super rugby final, where he
hoisted the trophy after leading the Queensland Reds side to
their first title over the All Black-laden Crusaders.
Already missing O'Connor, banned for his indiscipline,
Horwill nearly lost midfield general Will Genia after the
scrumhalf suffered two dizzying head-knocks from team mates at
training in the space of three days.
At least relations with his former captain Elsom have been
cordial.
"We've spoken most days about different things, we're still
good mates," said Horwill.
EALES ADVICE
Horwill has been seeking advice from all quarters, and has
hit up 1999 World Cup-winning skipper John Eales for
inspiration.
"I've spoken to him a fair bit this year, and over the last
week or so ... I respect his opinion greatly.
"Being a second-rower watching John Eales as I was growing
up, he was clearly a great of the game and in that era when his
team was very successful.
"So he's a guy I look up to as a player and also as a leader
now."
Horwill will have a fair idea of the scale of the task for
next month's global showpiece when he meets the All Blacks and
their captain Richie McCaw, a fellow granite-jawed forward given
the same reverence at home as Australians have for Eales.
The Queenslander has been on the wrong end of a number of
hidings from the McCaw-led All Blacks in recent years, but
enjoyed taking the points over the Crusaders captain in both
games at Lang Park during the Super season.
McCaw, who will run on for his 98th cap against the
Wallabies, had a few words for Horwill on the step up to the
A-grade.
"It's a little bit different when you're in charge
especially in the intensity a test match," he told reporters
before training at Lang Park.
"If it's close, when your guys are looking at you for
direction, you've got to make sure you have some things to go
to. I suppose it puts a wee bit more pressure on you."
"But I'm sure James ... he's played some big matches this
year, I'm picking he'll have most things sorted."
While the Tri-Nations title pits the defending champion All
Blacks against a side desperate to knock them off for a jolt of
confidence ahead of the World Cup, McCaw was reluctant to give
the match any significance beyond the silverware.
"Certainly going forward to the next couple of weeks, it
(would) give you a bit of confidence, but what the teams do
tomorrow night and a couple of months time, things will be
totally different.
"But here and now we want to make sure we do the job right."
