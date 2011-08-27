(Refiles to correct names made wrong by faulty spell-checker)
* Wallabies gain World Cup confidence boost
* Samo supreme in first half
* All Blacks suffer injuries in costly night
By Ian Ransom
BRISBANE, Aug 27 Australia blasted New Zealand
in a blitzkrieg first half then withstood a withering fight back
to win the Tri-Nations title on Saturday with a 25-20 win that
came with a bonus shot of confidence ahead of next month's World
Cup.
Having charged ahead on the back of a rampaging display by
Fiji-born number eight Radike Samo, the Wallabies were gradually
reeled in by the All Blacks as they racked up 17 unanswered
points to level at 20-20 after the hour.
So often prone to being over-run late in matches by their
trans-Tasman rivals, the Wallabies stood firm, however, and were
given breathing space when fleet-footed fullback Kurtley Beale
finished off a brilliant sweeping movement.
The hosts then withstood 20 nerve-wracking minutes of
unrelenting pressure in front of 51,000 roaring fans at sold-out
Lang Park to seal their first southern hemisphere title in a
decade.
The relevance of the result for next month's global
showpiece in New Zealand was downplayed by coaches on both
sides.
"It's obviously a significant result for us. We haven't done
that since 2001 so that's a baggie," Wallabies coach Robbie
Deans told reporters.
"In terms of the World Cup it's irrelevant and if anything
we've probably just put the bar up to that end certainly should
we be fortunate enough to meet the All Blacks again.
"But we'll take some real value out of it, there's no doubt
about that ... But these blokes really kept their nerve, got
their hands on the ball and produced enough pressure to get the
result, so that was an important step for us."
'MORE EDGE'
The loss, only New Zealand's second in the past 13 matches
against the Wallabies, also had a sting in the tail for the All
Blacks who lost number eight Kieran Read and flanker Adam
Thomson to injuries in the first half.
The injuries undoubtedly played havoc with Graham Henry's
plans, but the New Zealand coach slammed his players for their
poor first half display.
"I think they just had more edge than us initially and we
suffered because of that," the stony-faced Henry said.
"We came right in the finish but didn't do the business ...
Some guys would have been disappointed in how they played,
didn't play as well as they normally played and didn't play to
the standard that they played to get into the side.
"Some people will be disappointed they didn't take advantage
of the opportunity tonight."
The Wallabies' win was a stunning turnaround from the 30-14
trouncing the All Blacks dished out in their first
Tri-Nations meeting in Auckland earlier in the month.
It was also a dream debut in the captaincy for towering lock
James Horwill after a week of off-field drama.
The 26-year-old's shock appointment three weeks out from the
World Cup was overshadowed by youngster James O'Connor's no-show
at a team photo-shoot and function, which cost the back his
place in the team and robbed his captain of one of his most
valuable attacking players.
Horwill led his Queensland Reds side to victory over the All
Black-laden Crusaders at Lang Park earlier in the year and it
was fitting that his Reds team mates played heroic bit-parts at
their home-ground.
Samo, a 35-year-old recalled for his first run-on role in
seven years, launched himself into the breakdown like a human
wrecking ball and gave the Wallabies a commanding lead in the
34th minute.
After fending off the wounded Thomson, the number eight
bolted 60-metres to the line before fly half Quad Cooper slotted
the conversion to lift the lead to 17 points at the break.
Cooper had earlier opened the scoring, slotting a penalty in
the third minute before Will Genia went over for a try in the
12th minute after the television match official incorrectly
awarded the Australians an attacking five-metre scrum.
It was a different All Blacks side that emerged after the
break as they controlled possession and built phases, with Dan
Carter adding his second penalty before Conrad Smith and Ma'a
Nonu each scored tries to level the score at 20-20.
Outside centre Smith's try was just reward for patience and
hard work after the All Blacks mounted a 28-phase drive that
broke the Wallabies defence and stole back the momentum.
Nonu's 59th minute try raised the temperature to boiling
point, prompting Horwill to call his team mates in for a huddle.
The lock later joked that he could not remember what he had
told his troops but the message seemed to sink in as Beale
crossed a minute later for a try that lifted the roof.
More drama was to come as Cooper shanked two gettable
penalties, but the Wallabies slammed the door shut with
iron-willed defence to clinch their third Tri-Nations trophy.
(Additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Justin
Palmer; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on:
for more rugby stories